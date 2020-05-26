Gathering in-person for the first time in weeks at the school district’s offices on Brookhaven Drive – though at a distance of 6 feet apart – the Aiken County School Board reviewed the progress of a behavioral intervention program and had a final reading of the Student Code of Conduct revisions.
All revisions to the Student Code of Conduct were approved by the board. These revisions include adding CBD oils and products to the list of illicit substances banned in schools.
XSEL, the three-tiered behavior intervention program created by the district to tackle social-emotional learning gaps in students, is three employees away from being fully staffed, the group's executive director, Beth Taylor, said.
"Once a student is on campus at XSEL, they will be there nine weeks," Taylor said. "Their progress during those nine weeks will determine their return ... Students will need to show mastery of their behavioral goals as they move up, three weeks at a time, through the tier levels."
Among their upcoming projects, Taylor said resources to assist home schools with implementing similar tools to help students with behavioral issues are being vetted by XSEL's committee.
Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer of operations and student services, gave a brief update on the construction bids made for Belvedere Elementary Addition and Renovations Project. According to Foster, the project came in about $2.7 million under budget. The total budget of nearly $14 million for the project was approved by the board during Tuesday's meeting.
While discussing future board meetings for the 2020-2021 school year, Board Chairman Keith Liner said a suggestion had been made for the board to host a town hall meeting once a quarter to encourage more interaction with the public than a "typical" school board meeting.
Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence made the suggestion, Liner said.
When reviewing the agenda's individual items, the board also had a first reading of a policy to be adopted concerning service animals in public schools. According to state law, public facilities must make certain accommodations for service animals to prevent discrimination against people with disabilities.
Liner said the policy is "brand new."
Liner and other board members acknowledged that part of the policy's adoption would be a "challenge." Part of the policy includes making accommodations for miniature horses that act as service animals.
Accommodations for miniature horses as service animals include considerations such as whether the handler has "sufficient control" over the miniature horse, and whether the miniature horse is "housebroken," according to agenda documents.
The school district is experimenting with different streaming services to record board meetings live. Tuesday's meeting is posted online at acpsd.net.