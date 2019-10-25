Children of all ages flocked to the Aiken County Recreation Center for an evening filled with candy, costumes and Halloween spirit.
Aiken County's annual Spooktacular event invites the community to celebrate the Friday before Halloween.
Heather Puckett said this is her first time bringing her daughter, Harper Puckett, to the event and enjoys the safe Halloween fun the Spooktacular provides.
"It's really nice," Puckett said. "We only go to our community during Halloween. We don't just go to random neighborhoods, so this is nice."
Visitors enjoyed Trunk or Treating, dancing and taking part in a costume contest.
The night's festivities hit their peak when the recreation center's spooky haunted house opened at dark.
Those who dared entered the haunted house which changes each year.
Shanae Bush said she has always heard about the annual Spooktacular event, but this was her first year bringing her children out to the event.
"Just the thought of them having it for the kids," Bush said. "When school's out, some of them don't have things to do and this is pretty exciting."
Bush said she plans to bring her family next year to celebrate the Halloween season.