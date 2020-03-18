As the number of novel coronavirus cases continued to rise in South Carolina, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian announced Wednesday that public access to all county facilities would be restricted.
“It’s to protect the public and our staff,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to minimize the opportunities for the spread of the disease.”
The restriction took effect at the close of business Wednesday and will remain in place until “at least” April 3, according to a news release.
But Killian said the public would be allowed to attend the County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center. It will be held in the Sandlapper Room on the Government Center’s first floor.
The public should use the entrance underneath the stairways at the front of the building, which faces University Parkway in Aiken, Killian said.
The release stated that county employees would continue to report to their workstations, but would be conducting business through online portals, over the telephone and by U.S. mail.
Included in the release was a list of county offices that would be continuing to provide services and information about how to contact them.
Killian said the list also would be posted at aikencountysc.gov and on the Aiken County Government page on Facebook.
Tax payments can be made to the Treasurer’s Office in the following ways:
• Online at aikencountysc.gov/Tegov2.
• Via U.S. mail at Aiken County Treasurer, P.O. Box 636, Aiken S.C. 29802.
• By phone at 833-640-8732.
For all other information, call the Treasurer’s Office at 803-642-2092.
There are two drop boxes on the Government Center campus. One is located to the right of the rear entrance to the building under the portico. The other is on the drive-through island at the rear of the building. Only checks should be deposited in the drop boxes. Payments also can be made at the drive-through.
Credit card transaction fees will be waived.
Questions about vehicle registration (new or renewal), homestead exemptions and watercraft registration should be directed to the Auditor’s Office at 803-642-1510. The office also can be contacted by sending an email to auditor@aikencountysc.gov and via U.S. mail at Aiken County Auditor, P.O. Box 94, Aiken, S.C. 29802.
Tax valuation questions and requests for certain applications or other documents should be directed to the Assessor’s Office at 803-642-1583. The office also can be contacted by sending an email to assessor@aikencountysc.gov or via U.S. mail at Aiken County Assessor, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 2400, Aiken, S.C. 29801.
People who want to adopt or foster a dog or cat at the Aiken County Animal Shelter should call the facility ahead of time to schedule an appointment at 803-642-1537 or email info@fotasaiken.org.
All adoption fees have been waived.
Because of overcrowding, all stray and owner surrender intake are suspended until further notice.
People seeking information from the Register of Mesne Conveyance Office should use the online search services. To request a document that is not available online, call 803-642-2072.
To record documents, use the e-recording option. The office also will record documents sent by U.S. mail, UPS and FedEx.
People unable to use those options should contact the office to make arrangements to have documents recorded.
Subdivision and commercial project submissions to the Planning and Development Department’s office can be made by sending an email to planning@aikencountysc.gov. For answers to questions, call 803-642-1520.
Also call to make arrangements for large document submissions.
To make building and manufactured home permit submissions, email to codes@aikencountysc.gov.
For all other general permits (safety electric, safety gas, miscellaneous power and manufactured development) and inspection requests, call 803-642-1518.
Hard documents can be mailed to the Planning and Development Department, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 2800, Aiken, S.C. 29801. They also can be placed in the Treasurer’s Office drop boxes at the rear of the Government Center.
All necessary forms and applications are available on the Planning and Development page at aikencountysc.gov.
The Registration and Elections Office will accept candidate filings for the Nov. 3 general election until noon on March 30 by appointment. Call 803-642-2028 to make arrangements to complete the paperwork.
Appointments also can be made for absentee voting for the City of New Ellenton election by calling the same number.
Other business with the office can be conducted by sending an email to elections@aikencountysc.gov or by calling the office.
For information about emergency medical services and landfill payments, call 803-642-2067.
Credit card payments will be accepted at that number.
People who have pending business with any of the Magistrate Offices should contact the appropriate office to make the necessary arrangements. The courts will be following any directives from the South Carolina Supreme Court with regard to their operations.
According to the press release, all parks and recreation programs have been canceled. Trails, walking tracks and playgrounds are available for leisure use.