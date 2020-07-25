Joy Spires, owner of Joe's Bar and Grill in New Ellenton, knew her business was going to further decline when she, like other bars and restaurants in the state, were barred from selling alcohol past 11 p.m. earlier this month.
Spires and other restaurant owners in the Aiken County area are still recovering from other COVID-19 pandemic orders that have stifled profits in the past several months.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declared the executive order prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages in bars and restaurants after 11 p.m. on July 11 in an effort to slow the rising number of coronavirus cases.
The order acts as a way to deter young adults from gathering at bars, McMaster said before the order took effect.
“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” McMaster said in a prepared statement July 10. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”
The order has further stifled Joe's Bar and Grill's recovery, as it is still healing from profit losses from when the pandemic began.
McMaster restricted indoor and outside dining in mid-March, leading many restaurants to resort to pickup and curbside business only or to close until the restrictions lifted in early May.
Joe's Bar and Grill reverted to the pickup and curbside only order, which led to a 25% monthly loss until they were able to reopen for outside dining on May 4 and later to 50% capacity indoor dining on May 11.
The average age for patrons in Spires' business is 35 years or older, Spires said, and her customers as well as her staff have been closely following health official guidelines with social distancing.
During the first week of the alcohol restriction, Joe's Bar and Grill lost more than $7,000 in profits, Spires said.
To combat this, Spires has limited her menu and offered alternative products to her customers to save money.
She hopes this method will prevent her from having to raise prices and cut staff.
"We don't want to adjust prices because that will further affect our customers and business," Spires said.
Aiken generally does not have a bustling late-night bar scene, said Tim O'Briant, the city's economic development director, but restaurant owners are still preparing for any further restrictions that may come their way.
"All the businesses in Aiken have been observing the guidelines from the governor and have been prepared for new guidelines and possible limitations," O'Briant said. "They are able to be open and operating with the mask mandate ... so this is part of the continuing effort to expect (limitations)."
Businesses that close before 11 p.m. are safe for now, though the threat of more pandemic-induced restrictions is still at the forefront of many business owners' minds.
Many restaurants are still recovering from the restrictions set in March, with issues such as product unavailability continuing to stunt their recovery, said Randy Eblen, owner of Grumpy’s Sports Pub in Aiken.
Eblen said that he will continue to follow all guidelines to keep his business open but cannot predict how his business would be further affected should another order be issued.
"It would depend on what the (order) is," Eblen said. "...We're still recovering, and we're nowhere near back to where we were when this first happened."