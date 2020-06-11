Grievances were laid bare. Emotions sometimes ran high. Masks were doled out. Political participation was emphasized. Above all else, though, there were feverish pleas for unity and meaningful community action.
Dozens of people gathered in the parking lot of the shuttered Save-A-Lot discount grocery store on Aiken's Northside to engage in a community dialogue Thursday evening, an impromptu public exchange that played out the same day a 25-year-old and 30-year-old were found shot dead minutes away.
"We're killing each other," one attendee said, "faster than COVID-19."
There were at least three shootings across Aiken County on Thursday morning.
Among those in the parking lot crowd – which naturally formed a ring, the center serving as pulpit and megaphone to address police brutality, white supremacy, religion, faith and togetherness – were Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs, who represents the city's first district, and Aiken County School Board member Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson.
Rhinehart-Jackson in her remarks said she was grieving for the two men killed Thursday, Devin Williams and Brandon Odom.
"Instead of looking out for one another, people are only looking out for self," she told the Aiken Standard. "Please let me remind you that we are all in this together. It takes a village, and I am a villager."
Diggs struck a similar tone, urging parents to pay attention, stay engaged and truly listen. In our community, Diggs said, "our kids worry about just growing up. So many have been taken away too soon. And we certainly don't need to have it by each other's hands."
The crowd, though, did not spare local government from criticism. Some attendees lashed out at Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt, who won a primary election Tuesday.
From a broader perspective, Thursday's get-together – a raw, sometimes spiritual assembly – comes as the U.S. is jolted by protests and demands for dramatic reform spurred by the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody late last month. At least one person Thursday night referenced Floyd and the now-former police officer, Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.