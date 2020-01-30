The Aiken Department of Public Safety looks forward to using a newly donated drone the department received from a Warrenville citizen on Thursday.
Tony Negron used to fly the DJT Phantom 3 drone as a hobby around his home.
After retiring from Aiken High School as ROTC lieutenant commander and starting a Star Wars-themed fencing class, Aiken Saber Academy, Negron said he began flying the drone less and decided to donate it.
In addition to the drone, Negron's donation included an iPad and virtual reality goggles to view the drone's footage.
"I thought the police could make better use of it than I was using it," Negron said. "I don't know if they're flying drones but this will be their way into that whole world."
Public Safety started a drone program six months ago with another drone that was donated from the Fraternal Order of Police, said Lt. Daymon Spann.
The program aims to train and certify officers to use drones for police work by the end of 2020.
"The point of all of this is to have a quicker response than say calling a helicopter from Columbia or elsewhere to come to us for surveillance," Spann said. "We're ecstatic about this. This is going to give us a lot more capability."
Drones have the potential to assist police in a variety of ways including assisting in foot pursuits, finding missing persons, taking pictures and surveillance of larger crime scenes and documenting fire scenes, Spann said.
The donation saves the department thousands of dollars that Spann says could go toward purchases additional devices for drones including thermal imaging as well as carrying and releasing devices.
"It opens up a lot of doors we don't have right now," Spann said. "As we continue to get the program going, we're very happy to incorporate this drone in too. Thanks to citizens like Mr. Negron, that's saving us huge."