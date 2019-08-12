An Aiken County dentist died in a traffic accident in Newberry County last week.
A press release issued by Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Dr. Clarissa Schmidt, 52, of Beech Island.
Schmidt’s cause of death was blunt force head trauma, the release stated.
An autopsy was performed Aug. 9.
Schmidt earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the James B. Edwards College of Dental Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.
According to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle accident occurred late in the afternoon Aug. 8 near Mile Marker 66 on Interstate 26.
A 2001 Monaco Monarch motor home was traveling westbound when it went off the right side of the highway and hit some trees.
Schmidt was a passenger in the vehicle.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, wasn’t injured.
Multiple media sources reported that a blown tire caused the collision.
Schmidt’s survivors include her husband of 32 years, David.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Hatcher Funeral Home in Graniteville.
A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, also in Graniteville.