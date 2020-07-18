Based on the Community Appearance Index, which is designed in part to track litter, Aiken County performed better this year than last, Keep Aiken County Beautiful reported recently.
The latest score was 1.9. In 2019, it was 2.2. The scoring system ranges from 1 to 4, with 1 being the least littered and 4 being extremely littered.
The 1.9 score shows that Aiken County is “slightly littered,” said Keep Aiken County Beautiful Coordinator Kandace Cave.
“That does not mean that our litter problems are solved,” she added. “However, it does indicate some progress. The survey is only a small sample of the more than 5,000 roads in Aiken County and helps us to target our efforts in areas with the most need. Over time, it will reveal patterns and trends that can be useful when trying to reduce littering behavior in other areas.”
The Community Appearance Index is a tool designed by Keep America Beautiful that evaluates a community’s appearance by taking into account the amount of litter along with illegal signs, graffiti, abandoned/junk vehicles and outside storage.
In Aiken County, a team of volunteers visually surveyed 10 randomly selected roads in each County Council district.
For the second year in a row, the focus was on litter only.
Even though Aiken County’s score improved in 2020, “there is no denying it – our county has lots of litter,” Cave said. “However, the litter that we saw this year was different. It was bigger litter such as large bags of trash, mattresses, sofas and tires. Often the litter was dumped together on an otherwise clean road. This has to stop!
“Volunteers help remove much of our county’s roadside litter,” she continued. “The types of litter indexed this year are too heavy to ask volunteers to tackle and due to equipment and manpower; it will take the county longer to remove. We also noticed rubber gloves and masks littered on our roadsides.”
In 2019, “the litter observed was typically fast food bags, bottles, cans, etc.,” Cave said.
The locations with the worst scores this year were Ryan Road at U.S. Route 78, White Pond Road at U.S. Route 78 in District 1 and Powderhouse Road and Liberty Hill Road in District 4.
“We plan to target them in an effort to reduce litter accumulation and littering behavior,” Cave said.
“In District 8, Sassafras Road at Highway (U.S. Route) 19, was not originally included on the litter index but was so littered when traveled by volunteers during the 2019 survey, it could not be ignored,” a Keep Aiken County Beautiful news release stated.
More information about the Community Appearance Index effort locally and a Litter Index Story Map can be found at aikencountysc.gov/KACB.
“When Keep Aiken County Beautiful first began, they used a story map to share the litter index findings with the entire county,” said Mallory Coffey, state leader for Keep South Carolina Beautiful. “We were blown away by the information presented and were proud to recommend them as a speaker at the Keep America Beautiful National Conference. Keep Aiken County Beautiful sets a high standard to meet when it comes to showcasing the findings of the litter index. We also applaud their efforts in reducing their overall litter index average. They set a goal and achieved it.”
Coffey also is in charge of community outreach for Keep South Carolina Beautiful.