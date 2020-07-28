The Aiken County Recreation Center is holding a curbside school supply giveaway on Aug. 15.
The event will be in a drive-thru style and run from noon until 2 p.m. at the recreation center, located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Graniteville.
The recreation center is looking for all school supply donations, particularly hand sanitizer and masks in both youth and adult sizes.
Parents must have their kids with them at the event in order to pick up supplies.
"Everything will be laid out on a table and kids will get one of each," said Tandra Cooks, the recreation supervisor for Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
There will be supplies for all children while supplies last.
For information about donating or for other questions, contact Cooks at 803-663-6142 or via email at tcooks@aikencountysc.gov. Residents can also drop donations off at the recreation center.
The event is sponsored by Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Serenity Charity Club and Horsecreek Valley Masonic Lodge.