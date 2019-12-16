When Sharon Rodgers heard Monday that a recent study had ranked Aiken County ninth among the most generous counties in South Carolina, she expressed surprise.
“I would have anticipated that we would have been higher,” said Rodgers, who is the president of the United Way of Aiken County. “For the size of our community and the amount of poverty we have, I think we are extraordinarily generous.”
The United Way’s 2018 fundraising campaign, the most recent for which the final figure is available, generated $2,600,639. The record for the organization’s efforts is $3,033,634, which was established in 2016.
The United Way locally supports “30 partner agencies and 45 critical need programs, an that’s huge for a community our size,” Rodgers said. “We are very fortunate to be able to do the things that we do.”
The Savannah River Site, Bridgestone Americas, Kimberly-Clark and Security Federal Bank were among the big corporate donors to the United Way that Rodgers mentioned.
“We have very large contributors as well as so many small contributors,” she said. “It all adds up.
“People are very generous with their time, too,” Rodgers continued, and every hour they give reduces overhead costs for the United Way.
SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company, conducted the study that ranked the Palmetto State’s most generous counties.
The top five were Beaufort, Greenville, York, Richland and Charleston. Lancaster, Lexington and Georgetown were sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.
Spartanburg was 10th.
There are 46 counties in all in South Carolina.
SmartAsset offered the following information about how it conducted its study:
“To find the most generous places, we looked at two factors: how much people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people in a given county who made charitable donations.
“To determine the amount of money that people donate as a percentage of their income, we first calculated the net income of all people in each county. To do this, we looked at tax return data and accounted for federal, state and local taxes paid. We also accounted for deductible entries, including mortgage interest, mortgage points and mortgage insurance payments. We then divided each county's total charitable donations by its total net income to see how much county residents are donating relative to their income.
“Next, we took the total number of tax returns with charitable contributions and divided them by the number of total tax returns for each county. This gave us the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations.
“We then indexed and equally weighted the two factors to yield our most charitable places index.”
On the chart that SmartAsset provided to the Aiken Standard, Aiken County’s donation index was 32.0 and its contributor index was 52.0. The overall score was 51.8.
In comparison, the figures for top-ranked Beaufort County were a donation index of 33.0, a contributor index of 67.1 and an overall score of 61.7.
“The people of Aiken County are very generous, and they are very supportive of our foundation, in particular,” said Aiken Technical College’s president, Dr. Forest Mahan. “Many of them have provided scholarships for young people to go to our school. What you find, a lot of times, is that the individuals who make some really strong donations are the ones that have been very careful with their money. They’re not necessarily the most wealthy, but they’re the ones who are very generous with what they’ve been given and what they’ve earned. They like to pay it forward.”
Jamie Mothkovich, executive director of the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, also is impressed by the generosity of local residents.
“I really feel like Aiken County goes above and beyond,” she said. “We get half our budget from the United Way, but the rest comes directly from the community. We’ve never had any problems getting the funds we need to provide our patients’ programs.”
The Community Medical Clinic offers health care to Aiken County residents between the ages of 19 and 64 who have low incomes and who do not have health insurance.
Last month, S.C. Secretary of State Mark Hammond recognized the Community Medical Clinic as one of his 2019 “Angels,” which are organizations that use large portions of the money they receive to help those who require assistance.
According to information provided by Hammond’s office, the Community Medical Clinic devotes 89.9% of its expenditures to charitable programs.
During its Christmas Social meeting Monday, the Rotary Club of Aiken collected socks for Area Churches Together Serving. Its members also recently rang bells for The Salvation Army of Aiken’s Red Kettle Campaign.
Earlier this year, the Rotary Club distributed a total of $75,000 in scholarships to 15 students with the help of money contributed by the late Gary Albrecht and his widow, Virginia, through a charitable trust.
The Rotary Club also donates thousands of dollars to other charitable efforts that include the eradication of polio and Alzheimer’s research. It also awards grants to local nonprofits on a regular basis.
“I think the generosity cuts across many demographic groups in our community,” said Rotary Club President John Lindsey. “There are the scientists and highly educated folks who come here in connection with the Savannah River Site. The folks in the equine community also are generous. And then there are the other folks who live here and see the needs day in and day out. There is remarkable history of generosity in Aiken County.”