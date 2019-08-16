The United Way of Aiken County set a record this year, collecting more than 70,000 items during the recent drive for its School Tools outreach program.
The effort included Stuff the Bus events at three Walmart Supercenters in Aiken and North Augusta.
“We were overwhelmed with school supplies, and that was a good thing,” said United Way Marketing Director Emily Scotten on Friday when the backpacks, pens, pencils, crayons and other donations were being distributed to representatives of Aiken County’s public schools.
They traveled to Aiken Electric Cooperative’s headquarters on Wagener Road to pick up the supplies, which will be given to students in need.
When asked why the 2019 edition of the School Tools program was so successful, Scotten replied: “Honestly, I have no idea. We had a couple of companies that haven’t donated in the past donate, but other than that, it was the same people. I guess everybody was feeling very generous this summer.”
The Aiken County Public School District’s 2019-2020 school year officially begins Monday.
In most of the schools, 50% or more of the youngsters enrolled will be eligible to receive free or reduced-price lunches.
“Myself, I just spent like $100 just on the kindergarten supply list,” said Heather McMichael, a secretary at East Aiken School of the Arts. “It’s expensive, and a lot is required. The parents of some of our children just simply can’t afford it, so this is important to us. It really matters.”
At Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School, “we have so many students who need so much,” said Courtney Tinsley, who is a counselor. “These supplies will take a lot of stress off of them and their parents.”
As an example, she mentioned the mother of a student who said the motor in her vehicle “blew up,” so she had to walk to the school.
“It wasn’t even registration day, but I gave her a supply list,” Tinsley said. “She looked at the list, and her question to me was, ‘What am I going to do? I’m not made of money.’ I said, ‘We have several different organizations that donate supplies, so if you need it, we have it.’”
Cathy Martin, a counselor at Hammond Hill Elementary School in North Augusta, described the distribution of school supplies at Aiken Electric Cooperative as “Christmas in August,” and she gave United Way President Sharon Rodgers a big hug.
“I’m thrilled,” Martin said. “We’ll be able to help students Monday when school starts, and we’ll also be able to help the ones who come in after the school year begins. Normally, they leave their supplies at their last school when they transfer, so they come to our school with no supplies. Their family is burdened by the move, and usually they are in hardship, but we can provide their school supplies.”
Kyle Blankenship, the assistant principal at New Ellenton Middle School, said he enjoyed picking up the supplies that will benefit his students because the generosity they represented was uplifting.
There was barely enough room in his Honda Fit to hold everything.
“It’s just amazing how much everybody comes together to help us out,” Blankenship said. “No kid will come to our school and not have supplies. We have everybody covered. We couldn’t do that without the help we receive.”
Head Custodian Alex Hillary represented Mossy Creek Elementary School in North Augusta at the School Tools distribution.
“We’ve got a lot of kids who are less fortunate than others, and this is a blessing,” he said. “We would like to thank everybody for doing this every year.”