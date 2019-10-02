During a public health emergency, medications, vaccines and/or medical supplies need to be provided to a large number of people quickly and efficiently.
Even though such a catastrophic event doesn’t happen often, the Aiken County Emergency Management Division wants to be prepared in case there is a disease outbreak, bioterrorism attack or a nuclear and radiation accident locally.
To get ready for a potential worst-case scenario, a point of dispensing training exercise was held at the Aiken County Government Center on Wednesday.
Flu shots were administered to county employees, and they also were made available to city of Aiken and city of North Augusta workers.
As of late morning, 51 people had received shots at a drive-through POD located underneath a portico outside the Government Center.
That site was especially convenient for county employees who don’t work at the Government Center.
“The folks from Public Works, the Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Services can pull in, get a shot and go,” Aiken County Emergency Management Director Paul Matthews said.
More than 20 others had been vaccinated in the walk-up POD in the Aiken County Emergency Operations Center inside the Government Center.
The goal was to administer at least 200 flu shots during the exercise.
“We’ve taken something as simple as giving flu shots, and we’ve turned it into an exercise in public health preparedness where we can practice for large scale events,” said Matthews. “This is the second year we’ve done this. Last year, we did 110 flu shots.”
The drive-through POD was open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the walk-up POD was open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Emergency Management Division was in charge of organizing and carrying out the exercise, but “we’ve got state folks here, other county folks here and people from the private sector,” Matthews said.
Providing assistance were the county’s risk management program and the Code Enforcement and County Administrator departments.
Representatives of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Aiken Regional Medical Centers also participated.
“We’re evaluating and supporting the exercise,” said Karen Hutto of DHEC.
Jay Watts and Emily Russell of Family Pharmacy administered the flu shots. They also offered shingles, hepatitis A, hepatitis A and B, tetanus and pneumonia vaccines.
In addition, Karen Blackmore, the county’s employee health nurse, helped coordinate the effort.
“In the case of a real event, we could set up and run this type of operation for the public,” Matthews said.
The medication ciprofloxacin, for example, could be given to Aiken County residents during an emergency involving anthrax or potassium iodide could be distributed during a radiation emergency.
Earlier this year, there was a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A that affected Aiken. People who ate at the restaurants where the disease was reported were able to receive post-exposure vaccines at the Aiken County Health Department.
The Emergency Management Division could have provided a similar service had it been needed, Matthews said.