A Warrenville girl has been missing for nearly a week, and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding her.
Emily Smith, 13, was last seen June 10 around 11 p.m. after going to bed, the Sheriff's Office said. She was gone by morning.
Smith is white with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds.
The Sheriff's Office said Smith "could possibly be in danger."
Social media posts regarding Smith's disappearance have been shared hundreds of times.
Information can be provided to the Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Information can also be provided to Midlands CrimeStoppers, 888-274-6372.
