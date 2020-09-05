These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Sept. 3, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Christopher Tommie Padgett, 48 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Derek Breon Hill, 51 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process, failure to pay bench warrant two counts
Christopher DeShawn Elmore, 32 — hold for Rock Hill Police Department
Shawiday Cassandra Pope, 31 — assault and battery third degree
Deontrez Traveon Miller, 19 — hold for U.S. Army
Frederick Ricardo Nelson, 31 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, criminal conspiracy/common law conspiracy
Steve Darnell Thomas, 38 — assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond
Mitchell Bernard Lee II, 41 — failure to pay bench warrant
Brian Allen Doyle, 30 — assault and battery third degree
Lucas Anthony Defillips, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Willie Maurice Franklin, 31 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel or lubricants are stored
Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 39 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Charity Lee Holloway, 21 — speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Larry Hueston Hurst, 46 — domestic violence first degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property
Crystal Michelle Kelly, 31 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Candy Lynn Morris, 40 — public disorderly conduct
Juan Ramon Rivera, 23 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense