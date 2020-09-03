Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jeremiah William Head, 39 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Andre De Shawn Posey, 21 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000

Furman Delando Peters Jr., 66 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Judy Marie Lucero, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Dylan Chase Newton, 28 — public disorderly conduct

Jehu Cruz Reyna, 24 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Calvin James Scott, 22 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Jonathon Hubert Barton, 34 — domestic violence second degree

Kamari Jamar Frazier, 18 — reckless homicide death results within three years

Brad Eugene Pritchett, 31 — criminal sexual conduct with minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act three counts, criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt victim under 11 years of age three counts

Andre Demetrius Bradley, 43 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Stephanie Lauren Castleberry, 26 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $2,000, burglary (non-violent) second degree

Grover Daise Jr., 63 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Stephanie Lavern Green, 45 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less 

Michael De Montrez Tolbert, 20 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Wes Foster Mullins, 43 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Shannon Lee O'Bryant, 46 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections max out (9/1/20), family court civil contempt order

Loretta McKinney, 62 — contempt of municipal court department of corrections, public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Kenneth Alex Grubbs Jr., 21 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Billy Hugh Walker, 71 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Michael Patrick Ohara, 33 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Stephen Lee Chavis, 32 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant

Ethan John Robert, 39 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant

Salvador Fernando Vasquez Falcon, 48 — driving without a license first offense

Christopher Ray Newman, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Malorie Brooke Rentz, 27 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per National Crime Information Center hit

Earl Valentine Jr., 46 — transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, possession of 28 gram (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 gram or less of hash first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Michael Patrick O’Hara, 33 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol per National Crime Information Center hit

Andrew Keith Mayson Jr., 26 — public disorderly conduct

Laura Ashley Smith Johnson, 31 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant

Nicholas Avery Meyers, 39 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Christopher Everette Gonzales, 37 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Joshua Wade Newsome, 37 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Ernest Clarence Cade Sr., 76 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refuse test

Metrics Marquis Leneau, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant two counts

Frederick Ricardo Nelson, 31 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Gregory Young Bowles, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Frederick Rodriguez, 31 — domestic violence third degree

Shannon Michelle Snyder, 45 — failure to complete DAC bench warrant

Eduardo Tecpile Montalvo, 24 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving without a license first offense, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement

Blair Thomas Freeman, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

John Michael Ungvarsky, 40 — failure to stop for blue lights first offense two counts, impersonating a law enforcement oficer

Colton Clifton DeLoach, 23 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence first offense

Timothy Shane Baughman Jr., 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Tatyana Nikeeya Walker, 21 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less two counts

Christopher Ernell Washington, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle

Alexis Tiera McMillan, 34 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Shantrice Monique Lowman, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Christopher Eugene Durst, 45 — speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Steve Darnell Thomas Jr., 38 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, assault and battery third degree bench warrant

Melissa Dianne Boone, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Megan Kristine Carter, 35 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

