These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 25, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Michael Keith Baxley, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant
Belgen Bernard Sanders, 27 — child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Dayquan Lemarouse Islar, 22 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored two counts, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Ashley Lamar Dallis, 42 — sex offender registry violation failure to register second offense
Scott Douglas Gunter, 53 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
James Martin Robinson, 60 — violation of city ordinance public drunk, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle bench warrant, public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Ashley Marie Dyches, 34 — assault and battery third degree
Harvey Dillard Bellamy III, 40 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Tasheem Sharief Mines, 27 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Raekwon Timal Dixon, 24 — violation of Drug Distribution Law noncontrolled imitation controlled substance
Jeremy David Heyward Malpass, 41 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts, habitual traffic offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Bruce Allan Coker, 67 — unlawful to disseminate obscene material to person under 18 years of age
Tyrik Gerard Bright, 39 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, domestic violence second degree, assault and battery third degree, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant, public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Jamaal Michael Calloway Taylor, 27 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Christian Bradford Zorn, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office