Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 24, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Camille Shaquae Clark, 27 — hold for Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Zaire Nicola Davis, 23 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident

Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Xavier Savon Major, 22 — trespassing bench warrant

Michael Tyrone Smith, 42 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Jonathan David Griffin, 30 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Christian Matthew Dixon, 42 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Cyrstal Louise Conaway Leopard, 32 — entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice

Richard Rodrekosk Carroll, 19 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond two counts, criminal conspiracy common law criminal conspiracy defined

Tyler Seth Efremoff, 30 — public disorderly conduct

Tasheem Sharief Ray Mines, 27 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense

Briasia Mason, 18 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor, common law robbery/strong arm robbery

Austin Kyle Redd, 28 — malicious injury to animals, personal property bench warrant, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property bench warrant

Bennie Clifton Davis Jr., 58 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Gary West, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Fred Runyon, 49 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud

Jasmine Jarell Battle, 26 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

