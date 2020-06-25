These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 24, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Camille Shaquae Clark, 27 — hold for Greenville County Sheriff’s Office
Zaire Nicola Davis, 23 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Xavier Savon Major, 22 — trespassing bench warrant
Michael Tyrone Smith, 42 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Jonathan David Griffin, 30 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Christian Matthew Dixon, 42 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Cyrstal Louise Conaway Leopard, 32 — entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice
Richard Rodrekosk Carroll, 19 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond two counts, criminal conspiracy common law criminal conspiracy defined
Tyler Seth Efremoff, 30 — public disorderly conduct
Tasheem Sharief Ray Mines, 27 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Briasia Mason, 18 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor, common law robbery/strong arm robbery
Austin Kyle Redd, 28 — malicious injury to animals, personal property bench warrant, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property bench warrant
Bennie Clifton Davis Jr., 58 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Gary West, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Fred Runyon, 49 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud
Jasmine Jarell Battle, 26 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety