These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 23, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
James Bernard Carter, 54 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Vincent Patrick Bullock, 22 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken County detention center awaiting warrant
Luann Piper Davis, 63 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts
Clifford Lee Kyzer Jr., 35 — domestic violence second degree, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Misty Carol Bickford, 41 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Marquis Garrett, 34 — tax/furnishing false document three counts, forgery value less than $10,000
Franklin Eugene Richardson, 39 — trespassing/entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice
Tracey Darryel Mathis, 50 — violation of city ordinance/giving false information to police, hold for probation (Aiken)
Michael Earl Proctor, 49 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 10 grams or more bondsman off bond, possession of weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life
Pamela Alexandria Davis, 24 — hold for Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky
Taliyah Denae Gaines, 21 — forgery value less than $10,000
Jeana Marie Childers, 30 — possession of a controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, possession of cocaine first offense bondsman off bond
Taliyah Denae Gaines, 21 — forgery value less than $10,000 bench warrant
Demetria Isabelle McIlwain, 22 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant, assault and battery third degree
Mary Ann Ohara, 59 — shoplifting value $2,000
Christian Matthew Dixon, 42 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Jonathan David Griffin, 30 — harassment first degree, burglary (non-violent) second degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission, aiding escape from custody of officers
Emil Ivan Eaglin, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, purchase of beer or wine for a person under 21 first offense