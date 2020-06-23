These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 22, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Lindsey Lena Atkins, 25 — breach of peace nonaggravated in nature
Carl Edward Greene, 34 — domestic violence third degree
Richard Rodrekosk Carroll Jr., 19 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, unlawful carrying of pistol, possessing weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, burglary first degree
John Franklin Perritte, 29 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate, hold for Greenville County Sheriff's Office
Jonathan Glenn Smith, 27 — public disorderly conduct
John Allen Copeland, 39 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply
Brian Perry Sharp, 33 — public disorderly conduct
Bryan Lanell Greene, 44 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Tommy Lee Edwards, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Darren Lee Watters, 53 — contempt of magistrate's court
Craig Vincent Butcher, 31 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Susan Lynn Willing, 58 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jeana Marie Childers, 30 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Lacandra Shawntel Johnson, 28 — domestic violence third degree
Brian Shaheem Gaines, 26 — domestic violence third degree
Chip Anthony Seagle, 33 — financial transaction card theft, financial identity fraud or identity fraud three counts
Kenneth Matthew Crawford, 28 — hold for McCormick County Sheriff's Office detainer hold
Alonzo D. Bowers, 48 — public disorderly conduct