These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 19-21, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jared Adam Ferretti, 32 — driving without a license first offense, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Isaiah Sharif Russell, 25 — reckless driving, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI second offense, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
James Joseph Howard, 32 — public disorderly conduct
Nichola Brodders, 48 — public disorderly conduct
Mark Joseph Reid, 25 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud three counts
Nolita Mignon Dukes, 47 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Nicholas Michael Carty, 39 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program three counts
Keith Bernard Swearingen, 53 — domestic violence third degree
Timothy Boyd Hall, 40 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Johnny Newman McNally, 40 — violation of court order of protection four counts
Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, 27 — resisting arrest, oppose or resist law enforcement officer bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bondsman off bond
Glenda Busbee Ingram, 60 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense
Christopher Curtis Foreman, 28 — attempted murder, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts, murder
Justin James Chapman, 31 — kidnapping, domestic violence second degree, hold for Springdale Police Department
Isaiah Oren Munnerlyn, 22 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Lanesha Jaquae Hall, 21 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jeremy Marquise Holloway, 32 — possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash bench warrant
Marvina Regina Wright, 42 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense two counts, financial identity fraud or identity fraud bench warrant three counts
Nelson Conelius Weathers, 40 — hold for Greenville probation
Angela Harris, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) two counts, violation of city ordinance resisting arrest
Anthony Lee Tolen, 53 — assault and battery third degree, hold for Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Michael Edward Franklin, 35 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1g of meth or cocaine base first offense, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program three counts
Lisa Farrar Levens, 39 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Joshua Allen Busbee, 41 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Tony Luther Hill, 52 — public disorderly conduct
Christopher Lloyd Williams, 40 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, violation of city ordinance resisting arrest, violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order
Kristi Elaine Redmond, 50 — public disorderly conduct
Michael Earl Proctor, 49 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense, breach of peace nonaggravated in nature, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, failure to possess registration card, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Nicholas Taylor Ferguson, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Kara Kristine Johnson, 45 — public disorderly conduct
April Nicole Harrod, 33 — public disorderly conduct
Charles Thomas Rhodes, 70 — assault and battery second degree
Angela Gail Mikles, 55 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance failure to comply
Andrew Hope Stewart, 26 — public disorderly conduct
Tiffany Amber Poplin-Phillips, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Amanda Nichole Conard, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Heather Maureen Galloway, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Montrez Joseph Hudson, 22 — public disorderly conduct