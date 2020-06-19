These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 18, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Emanuel Levon Lewis, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Christopher Joseph Griffin, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Rebekah Michelle Clark, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Kimberly Lashan Steed, 38 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Chad Aaron Hall, 40 — contempt of court bench warrant two counts
Taylor Jacob Martin, 18 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, 27 — public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond, disorderly conduct bench warrant, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Brandon Scott Adams, 35 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Destiny Rae Janvier, 34 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services warrant (Horry County)
Aldeandre Gray, 33 — hold for Allendale Police Department, South Carolina detainer hold
Jaden Marchel Adams, 20 — violation of city ordinance unlawful carry, violation of city ordinance discharging a firearm inside city limits, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant