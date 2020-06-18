These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 17, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
James Temple Paul III, 53 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Tiquaze Drekwan Bonner, 22 — hold for Richmond County, Georgia
Matthew Wayne Castile, 29 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Dawn Lock Walter, 54 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in an accident, property damage
Rosalyn Nicole Hammonds, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, breach of peace aggravated in nature
Andrew Roy Perez, 33 — indecent exposure
Rishawn Quindell Dunbar, 26 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, assault and battery third degree, awaiting warrant for Aiken Department of Public Safety (warrant recalled)
Amanda Lee Ann Williams, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bondsman off bond
Kendall Lawrence Powell, 41 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Alex Christopher Robinson, 21 — trespassing/entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice
Hannah Therese Mayson, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Laura Lynn Charles, 57 — hold for Putnam County Sheriff’s Office
Jeffrey Kent Hallman, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury $2,000 or less
Timoth James Granger, 20 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants
Johnathan Matthew Crane, 38 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
David Lougene Williams Jr., 25 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply
Antonio Small, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Timothy Austin Taylor, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Elizabeth Nicole Cleveland, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Stacey Lynn Bledsoe, 41 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol awaiting warrant
Christopher McDonald, 39 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property