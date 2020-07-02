These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 1, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Tobias Marquez Thomas, 22 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony, attempted armed robbery/robery while armed or allegedly armed
William Kyle Horne, 29 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000
Jacob Allen Yaun, 28 — driving under suspension first offense bench warrant
Melissa Annette Hardy, 49 — public disorderly conduct
Stephen Eugene Walker, 44 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Rickie Delane Craig Jr., 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
James Thomas Owens, 42 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Arieonna By Faith Guice, 17 — common law robbery/strong arm robbery
John Henry Dawson, 43 — hold for Georgia Department of Corrections
Joseph George Anderson, 35 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
William Edward Parker Jr., 38 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine third or subsequent offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Carrie Rachel Mullet, 22 — contempt of municipal court/shoplifting bench warrant, contempt of municipal court trespassing bench warrant
Carrington Demetry Smith, 33 — assault and battery third degree
Uniqua Ladorthy Odom, 28 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
Charles Lamont Bradley, 46 — child endangerment/commit certain vehicular offenses with a minor in the vehicle, careless or negligent driving, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply with public safety officer
Christopher Daniel Bryer, 40 — hold for Minnesota
Clinton Jerome Peterson, 31 — hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Jamie Maxine Lower, 38 — pedestrians on highways
Crystal Victoria Bailey, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Corderreal Deanthony Stallings, 30 — assault with intent to kill
Keith Gomillion, 55 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Gary Leanard Camp, 76 — hold for Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office per National Crime Information Center hit
Randall Eugene Morris Jr., 45 — manufacture meth first offense, assault and battery third degree