These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 29, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Yasmine Gomez, 40 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol
Brandon Dion Williams, 35 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, domestic violence first degree
Andrew Parker Russell, 32 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Robert Lee Poole, 29 — burglary second degree
Taylor Cole Hydrick, 29 — use of 911 number unlawfully, hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol
James Thomas Owens, 42 — hold for Aiken Probation and parole
Angela Harris, 52 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program three counts
Daniel Lee Lucas, 51 — public drunk bench warrant
Nicholas George Ard, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Nicole Marie White, 33 — contempt of municipal court shoplifting second offense
Willie Thomas Garrett, 20 — contempt of municipal court driving under the influence
Alejandro Palomares, 43 — hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Jesse James Quarles, 39 — hold for violation of HD
Abby Lauren Lowe, 31 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian two counts, violation of drug distribution law Prohibited Acts B penalties, possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Brittany Leigh Smith, 21 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, manufacture/distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense
Shyanne Taylor Harden, 25 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property
Ebony Sade Quiller, 33 —financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six month period
Tina Erline Lyon, 39 — child endangerment/commit certain vehicular offenses with a minor in the vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Ashley Ann Taylor, 35 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Ryan Andrew Murphy, 31 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, property damage