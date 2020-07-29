These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 28, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Richard Wade Davis Jr., 33 — violation of a court order of protection bench warrant, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, violation of a court order of protection bondsman off bond
Daniel Laverne Hutto, 26 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process bondsman off bond
Linda Marie Hubbard, 35 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Amanda Lee Ann Williams, 31 — assault and battery third degree
Manasseh Roydrego Skinner, 35 — forgery value less than $10,000 six counrts
Tommy Lee Edwards, 31 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense bench warrant
Chase Sterling Patterson, 34 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Rodney Tyrone Gantt, 61 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000 or less
James Dewey Minor, 56 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Larry Marvin Campbell, 43 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts bondsman off bond, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, burglary second degree, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bench warrant
Winnie Marie Carroll, 54 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Shawn Christopher Lowman, 48 — assault and battery third degree
Paul Alex Majerus, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Alex Alberado Alberado, 43 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol