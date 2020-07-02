These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 30, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Scott Allen Dabbs, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Jacob David Fields, 20 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
William Edward Parker Jr., 38 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Trent Hursey, 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Nicholas George Ard, 39 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offenders per habitual traffic offender status
Krystal Lynn Jeffords, 38 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C) LSD and Schedule II first offense
William Edward Parker, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Bernard Scott Gymer Jr., 45 — public disorderly conduct
Kenneth Parick Deloach, 59 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
John Henry Dawson, 43 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Willie Carlton Shealey, 52 — trespassing/entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice two counts
Danielle Nicole Farmer, 36 — trespassing/entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice
Barbara Michelle Morrison, 53 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Whitney Sierra Collins, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Trena Lakair Hay, 42 — burglary first degree
Keinda Kenshaye Hay, 37 — burglary first degree