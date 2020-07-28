These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 27, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Michael Lewis Wilson, 18 — driving without a license first offense, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Gary Kenneth Toole, 47 — domestic violence first degree
Albert Spann Jr., 33 — assault and battery third degree
Pepper Forest Parker, 26 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period four counts bondsman off bond
Jasmine Tametria Sulton, 29 — assault and battery third degree, failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant
Dwayne Anthony Williams, 26 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Brittany Leigh Smith, 21 — hold for Wagener Police Department, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, violation of city ordinance failure to stop on command, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Garrett Avery Weston Brower, 34 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Kira Birlee Walthour, 21 — child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Jamie Maxine Lower, 38 — public disorderly conduct