These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 24-26, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Amy Genelle Boyd, 44 — public disorderly conduct, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Patricia Elizabeth Bultman, 52 — cruelty to children (torture, deprivation)

Roosevelt Jack Jones III, 34 — public disorderly conduct, indecent exposure

Lawanda Gayle Hendrix, 42 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less

Leon Devario Hankins, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Christopher James Malone, 28 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Ronald Anthony Harris Jr., 48 — DUI no blood alcohol content bench warrant, leaving scene (unattended vehicle) bench warrant, driving under suspension second offense bench warrant

David Thomas Blanken, 34 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Summer Cherece Edwards, 25 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Alexandria May Totten, 25 — violation of city noise ordinance, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, violation of city ordinance possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of pistol

Megan Renee Perry, 32 — driving under the influence less than .10 refuse test first offense

Andrea Monique Nabriat, 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Taylor Royce Hilliard, 18 — receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

John Anthony Anderson, 31 — hold for McMinn County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee detainer hold

Candice Patricia Wise, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Shonitta Barnes, 44 — assault, beat or wound police officer serving process while resisting, assault and battery third degree

Frank Walter Banner III, 32 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less or marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense

Brent Thomas Gibbs, 38 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Brian Allen Bultman, 55 — cruelty to children (torture, deprivation)

Megan Renee Perry, 32 — child endangerment commit certain vehicular with minor in vehicle

Gwen Enlow Gantt, 67 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Ronald Anthony Harris Jr., 48 — manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond

Jerri Michelle Fowler, 43 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense

Lillian Jennile Cavalcante, 55 — attempted murder, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

Shaun Patrick Ohara, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Zaylan Nikel Paige, 18 — obstructing justice

Robert Edward Hodnett III, 47 — domestic violence third degree, DUI first offense breath alcohol test .16 or above bench warrant

Jerry Allen Snipes, 45 — possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Destany Marie Hazel, 20 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Shaun Patrick Ohara, 38 — shoplifting second offense bench warrant

Pepper Forest Parker, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Jessica Myers, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Alexandra Grace Ragland, 18 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense

Demarcus Andre Gordon, 34 — public disorderly conduct

