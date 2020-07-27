These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 24-26, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Amy Genelle Boyd, 44 — public disorderly conduct, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Patricia Elizabeth Bultman, 52 — cruelty to children (torture, deprivation)
Roosevelt Jack Jones III, 34 — public disorderly conduct, indecent exposure
Lawanda Gayle Hendrix, 42 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Leon Devario Hankins, 19 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Christopher James Malone, 28 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Ronald Anthony Harris Jr., 48 — DUI no blood alcohol content bench warrant, leaving scene (unattended vehicle) bench warrant, driving under suspension second offense bench warrant
David Thomas Blanken, 34 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Summer Cherece Edwards, 25 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Alexandria May Totten, 25 — violation of city noise ordinance, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, violation of city ordinance possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of pistol
Megan Renee Perry, 32 — driving under the influence less than .10 refuse test first offense
Andrea Monique Nabriat, 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Taylor Royce Hilliard, 18 — receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
John Anthony Anderson, 31 — hold for McMinn County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee detainer hold
Candice Patricia Wise, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Shonitta Barnes, 44 — assault, beat or wound police officer serving process while resisting, assault and battery third degree
Frank Walter Banner III, 32 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less or marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Brent Thomas Gibbs, 38 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Brian Allen Bultman, 55 — cruelty to children (torture, deprivation)
Megan Renee Perry, 32 — child endangerment commit certain vehicular with minor in vehicle
Gwen Enlow Gantt, 67 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ronald Anthony Harris Jr., 48 — manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Jerri Michelle Fowler, 43 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Lillian Jennile Cavalcante, 55 — attempted murder, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Shaun Patrick Ohara, 38 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Zaylan Nikel Paige, 18 — obstructing justice
Robert Edward Hodnett III, 47 — domestic violence third degree, DUI first offense breath alcohol test .16 or above bench warrant
Jerry Allen Snipes, 45 — possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Destany Marie Hazel, 20 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Shaun Patrick Ohara, 38 — shoplifting second offense bench warrant
Pepper Forest Parker, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jessica Myers, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Alexandra Grace Ragland, 18 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Demarcus Andre Gordon, 34 — public disorderly conduct