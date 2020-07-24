These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 23, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Montravious Paul Williamson, 22 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Anthony Davon Daniels, 29 — domestic violence first degree
Shikem Saiquan Wright, 21 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person bondsman off bond, domestic violence second degree
Elliott Samuel Harris Jr., 63 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Robert Bell, 60 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Christopher Joseph Griffin, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
David Michael Koontz, 48 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Crystal Keisha Alon Evans, 29 — assault and battery third degree
Mlisa Samantha Reynolds, 34 — violation of city ordinance
Joey Lee Ellis, 33 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Shaquanda Shuntasia Seawright, 26 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
William Dexter Philpott Jr., 26 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Nicholas George Ard, 39 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, arson second degree, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle two counts, possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, Habitual Traffic Offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Steven Jerome Moton, 48 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, driving under suspension second offense bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant, deface vehicle license place with intent to defraud bench warrant, detainer hold for Aiken South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Damian Justin Robinson, 32 — Habitual Traffic Offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
James Terrance Bates III, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Troy Shondell Hill, 43 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Wesley Allison Hopper, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office