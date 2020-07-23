These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 22, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kyler Eric Deal Jones, 21 — reckless driving, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Taylor Marie Robinson, 26 — legal custodian, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person
Leonard Phillip Loadholt III, 37 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense municipal court bench warrant, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash municipal court bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense municipal court bench warrant, unlawful storage or transportation of alcoholic liquors first offense
Christopher Michael Foster, 28 — unlawful communication (after 7/20/01) municipal court bench warrant
Valerie Marie Cokl, 35 — hold for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia
John Michael Ergle Jr., 38 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Deborah Lynn Jaracuaro, 60 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, shoplifting $2,000 or less
Madeleine Hodge Vertucci, 36 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory programs general sessions court bench commitment
Colby Tyler Reed, 27 — forgery less than $10,000 three counts, federally chartered or insured financial institution crime, burglary (violent) (after 6/20/85) second degree
Joey Lee Ellis, 33 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, driving under suspension second offense municipal court bench warrant
Devin Faith Goodson, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Tammy Jo Poplin, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
James Leroy Stone, 45 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request magistrate court bench warrant
Tiffany Karron Cummings, 41 — assault and battery third degree