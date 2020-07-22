These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 21, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Henry David Williams, 49 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act, sexual exploitation of a minor first degree two counts, sexual exploitation of a minor second degree two counts, criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 16 years of age, criminal sexual conduct second degree three counts
Sam William Riche, 58 — shoplifting $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant
Shelbie Rosalinda Williams, 24 — ordinance/animals creating a nuisance magistrate court bench warrant two counts, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants
Chester Lee Settles, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request municipal court commitment
Jeana Marie Childers, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense municipal court commitment, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense municipal court commitment
Christopher David Sullivan, 34 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense bondsman off bond
Shikem Saiquan Wright, 21 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, murder, armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Chris Gruber Jr., 51 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Deandre Quaishaud Bynum, 20 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Jervaris Schofield, 41 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Valerie Marie Trull, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Nicole Renee Collins, 26 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less
David Lee Mitchell, 56 — failure to appear and pay family court bench warrant