These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 20, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jordan Ray Grantham, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Tori Ashton Grantham, 29 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Leon Devario Hankins, 19 — malicious injury to animals, personal property
Carla Dannette Brown, 42 — assault and battery third degree, larceny of bicycles value less than $2,000
Antron Demetric Williams, 34 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, hold for Barnwell County Sheriff's Office, SC detainer hold
Steven Turner, 51 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000 bondsman off bond, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000
Keisha L. Butler, 41 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond, child endangerment commit certain vehicular offense with minor in vehicle bondsman off bond two counts, shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bondsman off bond, leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle bondsman off bond, violation of city ordinance failure to comply bondsman off bond
Larry Wayne Chambers, 29 — domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond
Wesley Andrew Reneau, 30 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond
Amber Michelle Hall, 27 — violation of city ordinance carrying a concealed weapon
Daniel Wayne Reynolds, 36 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Patrick Laroy Brown, 28 — violation of terms of probation, parole, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant
Cody Edward Robbins, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
Joseph Eugene Henley Jr., 32 — driving without a license first offense, violation of city ordinance resisting arrest, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of pistol, manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense, speeding more than 10 but less than 15 mph over speed limit
Lakeshia Monique Bush, 33 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense