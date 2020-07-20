These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 17-19, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Benjamin Jeremiah Roper Sr., 43 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Travis Larmar Salley, 23 — trespassing municipal court bench warrant
Christopher Alonzo Mitchum, 56 — petit larceny less than $200 retired
James Matthew Roton, 53 — accessory before the fact to a felony, general provision
Michael Eric Thomas Cothran, 41 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard
Jacob David Fields, 20 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, domestic violence second degree, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving papers, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-1-57)
Richard Ernest Posey, 56 — voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
Jeremey Brandon Ergle, 35 — domestic violence second degree
Benjamin Jeremiah Roper, 43 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, possession of cocaine second offense bondsman off bond
Donte Allen Fogle, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Angela Elaine Brooks, 25 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Michael Andrew Hess, 49 — hold for Minnesota Department of Corrections
Michael Richard Empoliti, 57 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, unlawful prescription drugs blank prescription first offense
April Love Derrick, 45 — forgery less than $10,000
Nora Renee Padgett, 56 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, possession of narcotics in schedule I, (b), (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense, distribution of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing), possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Valerie Dawn Shepard, 42 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I, (b), (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing)
Krystina Brooke Shuttleworth, 31 — manufacture, possess schedule IV drugs except flunitrazepam with intent to distribute, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Lucas Anthony Defillips, 19 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, public disorderly conduct
Donna Marie Lovinger Fellin, 62 — assault and battery second degree
Derick Lynn Poplin, 29 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving without a license first offense
Kimberly Mercedes Key, 24 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000
Robert Skylar Hopper, 18 — violation of beginner’s permit, specialized vehicles chapter (moped, golf cart, etc.) violation, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, reckless driving, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle
Dominick Michael Mannone, 43 — financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period two counts, financial transaction card theft
Calvin Eugene Moultrie, 29 — public disorderly conduct
Luis Fabian Perez Martinez, 35 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Lance Gerard Tyler, 35 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Charles Everett Greene, 75 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Cynthia Gail Carter, 62 — public disorderly conduct
Wesley Andrew Reneau, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, violation of city ordinance false information, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Raven Edward Grubbs, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation second offense
Wesley Lanier Dye, 21 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Jeffrey Linn Priebe, 41 — failure to comply failure to pay family court bench warrant, failure to appear failure to pay family court bench warrant
Marvin Enrique Hernandez, 46 — public disorderly conduct, driving without a license first offense, driving without a license first offense
William Travis Eidson, 29 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Kelvin Bruce Johnson, 54 — assault and battery third degree
David Bernard Richardson, 32 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Robert Lee Badger, 24 — failure to return rented objects, fraudulent appropriation $10,000
Jacob Heze Kneece, 21 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Amahad Deshawn Darnes, 19 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Jazzmine Danielle Allison, 31 — shoplifting $2,000 or less four counts
Austin Lee Krunkle, 25 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission two counts
Marvin Enrique Hernandez, 46 — hold for immigrations
Alyssa Clarice Taegar Matus, 26 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Michael Steven Sanders, 23 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Amanda Nicole Hair Wood, 30 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Michael Dennis Ray Lawson, 25 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, violation of city ordinance disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance discharging firearm within city limits
Michael Dearron Lee, 25 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Kelly Kristine Still, 55 — domestic violence third degree