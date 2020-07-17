These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 16, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jeremy Desean Johnson, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, vehicular tire violation, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash second or subsequent offense, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash bench warrant
Scott Matthew Williams, 32 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person three counts
Leon Devario Hankins, 19 — driving without a license first offense, improper or defective tail lights, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, posses, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Rigoberto De Jesus Fortin Padilla, 18 — Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer
Demontray Keyshawn Butler, 19 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Willie Walker III, 28 — trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 100 dosage units or more, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
Avery Herman Snipes Jr., 49 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant
Cornelius Alexander Jenkins, 33 — unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Michael Wayne Lewis, 38 — hold for Williston Police Department, SC detainer hold
Shyanne Taylor Harden, 25 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
James Luther Holland, 60 — domestic violence third degree, possession of 28g (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense
Zierra Saray Miller, 18 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Scott Denver Stills, 51 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jerrick Marquette Gibson, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Benjamin Jeremiah Roper Sr., 43 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant