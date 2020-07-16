These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 15, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Demontray Keyshawn Butler, 19 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed bondsman off bond
Dylan Taylor Hennings, 26 — public disorderly conduct, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Jeffrey Levertt Clifford, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Brandon Alan Davis, 34 — violation of city ordinance/simple assault
Cody Gabriel Stone, 22 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Alec Coby Roose, 26 — violation of city ordinance/simple assault (mutual)
Bennie Clifton Davis Jr., 59 — public disorderly conduct, assault and battery third degree, violation of city ordinance/simple larceny, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, forgery value less than $10,000 two counts
Julie Ann Horton, 37 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Melissa Dianne Boone, 36 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Joseph Van Petrie, 26 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant
Scarlett Victoria Barber, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
John Keith Livingston, 58 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Bryan Lanell Greene, 44 — failure to pay bench warrant
Bertram Vinson Creech, 52 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Joshua Lawrence Wigfall, 24 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possession of narcotic in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, manufacture or possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue
Christopher Lamar Bovian, 39 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Sasha Nicole Smith, 42 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Rigoberto De Jesus Fortin Padilla, 18 — driving without a license first offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle