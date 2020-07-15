These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 14, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kahlil Duvell Lawrence, 19 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Lee Jeremiah Dixon, 41 — assault and battery third degree
Kendall Titus Holston, 35 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent
James William Washington, 55 — domestic violence third degree
Brian Clifford Beaudin, 29 — murder
Keith Brian Pray, 38 — domestic violence second degree
Bradley James McNamara, 50 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Bryan Glenn Bodie, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Anthony Allen Cordell, 32 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Keith Allan Shackleford, 42 — forgery value less than $10,000, federally chartered or insured financial institution crime
Anthony Ramon Richardson, 26 — armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapn during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life
Jeannine Bird Angerman, 24 — public disorderly conduct, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Robert Dean McCall, 29 — forgery value less than $10,000, federally chartered or insured financial institution crime, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants, breach of trust/obtaining property under false tokens, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services per National Crime Information Center (Aiken County)
Kevin Todd McClain, 31 — grand larceny value more than $2.000 but less than $10,000