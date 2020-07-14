These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Fred David Campbell, 41 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000, domestic violence third degree
Brinson Reese Newman, 21 — assault and battery third degree
D’Vonte Lamar Hickson, 22 — malicious injury to animals, personal property bench warrant
Troy Leonard Raudebaugh, 32 — sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense
Milbert Franklin Mayson, 40 — habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Michael David Burton, 38 — unlawful communication, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000