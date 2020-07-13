These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 10-12, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Michal Solich, 25 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Keasen Rhaheem Freeman, 22 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Lewie Trenton Jeffries, 21 — criminal sexual conduct of a minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act
Kenneth Nolla, 43 — domestic violence second degree
Eric Nathaniel Rester, 48 — distribution of methamphetamine first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, transport of alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Charles Eugene Wise Jr., 35 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Harvey Alan Galloway, 54 — contempt of municipal court shoplifting bench warrant
Keith Allan Shackleford, 42 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Willie Maurice Franklin, 31 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Steeven Gage Shelton, 24 — hold for Edgefield County probation
Dujuan Germaine Green, 31 — malicious injury to real property $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant
Carmen Lynelle Toole, 52 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bondsman off bond, contempt of municipal court trespassing after notice municipal court bench warrant
Jeffery Battle, 49 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Patrick Jude Mack, 50 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Michael Joseph Ohara, 52 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Mary Regina Riley, 41 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Kelvin Joseph Fiffie, 39 — domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond two counts, domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond
Eddie Anthony Ohara, 47 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Erin Walker Williams III, 27 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Henry Lamont Minnick, 19 — non-student interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools
Joshua Christopher Roberts, 30 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) of less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant
Brandon Lee Meyer, 24 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Rodney Max Smith, 42 — public disorderly conduct
Lisa Koran Drayton, 25 — domestic violence third degree
Nathan Scott Turner, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Michael Ford, 34 — ill treatment of animals in general overworking first offense
Brian Clifford Beaudin Jr., 29 — arson first degree, attempted murder, arson second degree
Grio Tanaka Sapp, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Sarah Phoenix Valentine, 57 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Brian Keith Harrell, 23 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Jerome David Bell, 42 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, violation of city ordinance carrying a concealed weapon, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense magistrate court bench warrant seven counts
Woodrow Stroman Jr., 48 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Amber Lynn Mitchell, 28 — speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, violation of city ordinance carrying concealed weapon
Mary Ann Pontoo, 58 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense
Andrea Dawn Williamson, 39 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Jennifer Marie Boatwright, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Brandon Lee Bartley, 25 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense, manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (b), (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Chester Lee Settles, 30 — disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant, failure to comply municipal court bench warrant
Dillon Rayce Allen, 27 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Amanda Diane Hutheson Smith, 40 — public disorderly conduct
Pearl Kimberly Whitmore, 53 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Steven Turner, 51 — malicious injury to animals, personal property magistrate court bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered
Joseph Michel, 51 — manufacture, distribute etc. cocaine base first offense, manufacture meth first offense
Jonathan Daniel Hightower, 29 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report
Sarah Francis Gadson, 48 — assault and battery third degree
Keely Larayden Jordan, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Hanna Alysa Barton, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Nathan Scott Turner, 31 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury
Amanda Elaine Wyatt, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Karen Scott Rhoden Williams, 44 — contempt of municipal court receiving stolen goods bench warrant
Cody Gabriel Stone, 22 — hit and run of attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, violation of city ordinance resisting arrest, violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order of police, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, hit and run of attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, common law robbery/strong arm robbery