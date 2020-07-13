Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 10-12, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Michal Solich, 25 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Keasen Rhaheem Freeman, 22 — unlawful carrying of a pistol

Lewie Trenton Jeffries, 21 — criminal sexual conduct of a minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act

Kenneth Nolla, 43 — domestic violence second degree

Eric Nathaniel Rester, 48 — distribution of methamphetamine first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, transport of alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Charles Eugene Wise Jr., 35 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Harvey Alan Galloway, 54 — contempt of municipal court shoplifting bench warrant

Keith Allan Shackleford, 42 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense, shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)

Willie Maurice Franklin, 31 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense

Steeven Gage Shelton, 24 — hold for Edgefield County probation

Dujuan Germaine Green, 31 — malicious injury to real property $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant

Carmen Lynelle Toole, 52 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bondsman off bond, contempt of municipal court trespassing after notice municipal court bench warrant

Jeffery Battle, 49 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Patrick Jude Mack, 50 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Michael Joseph Ohara, 52 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Mary Regina Riley, 41 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Kelvin Joseph Fiffie, 39 — domestic violence second degree bondsman off bond two counts, domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond

Eddie Anthony Ohara, 47 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Erin Walker Williams III, 27 — possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, operating vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Henry Lamont Minnick, 19 — non-student interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools

Joshua Christopher Roberts, 30 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) of less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant

Brandon Lee Meyer, 24 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Rodney Max Smith, 42 — public disorderly conduct

Lisa Koran Drayton, 25 — domestic violence third degree

Nathan Scott Turner, 31 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Michael Ford, 34 — ill treatment of animals in general overworking first offense

Brian Clifford Beaudin Jr., 29 — arson first degree, attempted murder, arson second degree

Grio Tanaka Sapp, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Sarah Phoenix Valentine, 57 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Brian Keith Harrell, 23 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Jerome David Bell, 42 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, violation of city ordinance carrying a concealed weapon, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense magistrate court bench warrant seven counts

Woodrow Stroman Jr., 48 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Amber Lynn Mitchell, 28 — speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, violation of city ordinance carrying concealed weapon

Mary Ann Pontoo, 58 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense

Andrea Dawn Williamson, 39 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Jennifer Marie Boatwright, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Brandon Lee Bartley, 25 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense, manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (b), (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Chester Lee Settles, 30 — disorderly conduct municipal court bench warrant, failure to comply municipal court bench warrant

Dillon Rayce Allen, 27 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle

Amanda Diane Hutheson Smith, 40 — public disorderly conduct

Pearl Kimberly Whitmore, 53 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Steven Turner, 51 — malicious injury to animals, personal property magistrate court bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered

Joseph Michel, 51 — manufacture, distribute etc. cocaine base first offense, manufacture meth first offense

Jonathan Daniel Hightower, 29 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense, striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report

Sarah Francis Gadson, 48 — assault and battery third degree

Keely Larayden Jordan, 21 — assault and battery third degree

Hanna Alysa Barton, 21 — assault and battery third degree

Nathan Scott Turner, 31 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury

Amanda Elaine Wyatt, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less municipal court bench warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense

Karen Scott Rhoden Williams, 44 — contempt of municipal court receiving stolen goods bench warrant

Cody Gabriel Stone, 22 — hit and run of attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, violation of city ordinance resisting arrest, violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order of police, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, hit and run of attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident, common law robbery/strong arm robbery

