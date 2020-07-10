These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 9, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jerry Allen Snipes, 45 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Gary Wayne Galloway Jr., 26 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, detainer hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections
Brandon Antonio Peckeral, 32 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, detainer hold for Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office
Misty Ann Johnson, 29 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine of cocaine base first offense
Jonathan Ashley Seamon, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Timothy John Keene, 48 — sex offender registry failure to register first offense
Pateyn Hoyt Trail, 19 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, reckless driving, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, nonregistered vehicle failure to register or false statement
Matthew Steven Purvis, 32 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Keith Gomillion, 55 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Darriel Jamarr Pontoo, 26 — domestic violence first degree bondsman off bond
Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ricky Wayne Eubanks, 53 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Kimberly Nichole Cisneros, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Marquise Dayshawn Freeman, 23 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Gregory Clark Carpenter Jr., 38 — assault and battery third degree
Jaylon Antinino Herrin, 18 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety