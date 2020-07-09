Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 7-8, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Raiford Cleveland, 53 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine third or subsequent

Malcolm Leroyce Simmons, 39 — failure to pay bench warrant

Willie Franklin, 31 — malicious or willful injury to a courthouse or jail

Malcolm Simmons, 39 — assault and battery third degree

Darriel Jamarr Pontoo, 26 — assault and battery third degree two counts, leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle

Ralph Joshua Merritt Jr., 57 — violation of a city ordinance/public drunk

Christopher Allan Troupe Jr., 28 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Daniel Ian Charles Albright, 38 — public disorderly conduct, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Jessica McKnight Batts, 49 — domestic violence third degree

Harold McLincold Stephens Jr., 57 — assault and battery third degree

Sherrie Lynn Lowder, 45 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, assault and battery third degree

Tannen Alan Pennington, 24 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Erin Elizabeth Barthlome, 40 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base

Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol/Orangeburg County

Irene Moore, 47 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Callie Edward Snipes, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Montell Daniel Harling, 18 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Keasen Rhaheem Freeman, 22 — attempted murder, possession of weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life

Ashley Marie Guillebeau, 26 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bench warrant

Gary Dewayne Smith II, 38 — failure to pay bench warrant two counts

Phaedra Sirlene May Mitchell, 42 — assault and battery third degree

