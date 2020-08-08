These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 5-6, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Brian Leonard Morton, 43 — public disorderly conduct
Stanley David Hicks Sr., 39 — unlawful carrying of pistol
Karen Scott Rhoden Williams, 44 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Ladarius Tykeem Priester, 29 — criminal domestic violence, detainer hold for Edgefield Sheriff's Office
Mary Helen Roberts, 54 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
Christopher Lee Trull, 46 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, Habitual Traffic Offenders, driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Chad Everette Redd, 42 — possession, making implements capable of being used in crime, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense, driving without a license first offense bench warrant
Priscilla Ann Hazel, 34 — assault and battery third degree two counts, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000
Raymond Alfonso Patten, 40 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Kevin Edward Cook, 24 — assault and battery third degree
Edward Ashley Boyd II, 47 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II third or subsequent offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense, possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II third or subsequent offense
Timothy Jason Parker, 39 — failure to appear family court bench warrant two counts
Summer Marie Haymans, 20 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Danull Miller, 38 — stalking, hold for Orangeburg
Eddie Dean Johnson, 52 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000
Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 38 — public disorderly conduct
Brandon Antonio Pickeral, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Jeffery Desjuan Thomas, 32 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense
Jessica Elaine Milliron, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, public disorderly conduct
Sidney Earnest Rollen Jr., 55 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Shala Lashelle Mitchell, 28 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Robert Benjamin Burroughs IV, 43 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, failure to appear family court bench warrant, possession of stolen plates bench warrant, operating vehicle on highway without registration and license bench warrant, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant
Marquise Terrel Green, 23 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections
Daniel Shaquille Bell, 26 — violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order
Brad Austin Jones, 29 — public disorderly conduct