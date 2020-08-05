These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 4, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Donna Michelle Espinoza, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Christopher Gil Buff, 39 — operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Sarah Louise Mettlen, 58 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Stacy Dawn Ennis Thompson, 56 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property
Robert Louis Coney Jr., 48 — assault and battery by mob third degree bodily injury results, financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six-month period two counts, financial transaction card theft
Deshawn Scott, 46 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, failure to transfer registration bench warrant, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant, failure to transfer/use of license plat other than for vehicle bench warrant, open container of beer/wine bench warrant, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant
Buddy David Gunter, 26 — hold awaiting Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Rozalynd Clare Cawood, 43 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Michal Solich, 25 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Chad Allen Clinton, 36 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued