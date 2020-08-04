These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 3, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Rigoberto Castro Ibarra, 53 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving without a license first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Ronnie Calvin Key, 36 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, awaiting warrant from Aiken Department of Public Safety
Kevin Bernard Birts — hold/awaiting warrants with Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Joanna Dawn Morgan, 23 — trespassing/entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Cody Dale Wooten, 34 — assault and battery third degree
Eric Carmen Baughman, 28 — domestic violence second degree
Cameron Tremain Edwards, 29 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057) bondsman off bond eight counts, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks where fuel, lubricants stored bondsman off bond two counts, financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six-month period bondsman off bond two counts, financial transaction card fraud bondsman off bond two counts
Nikkali Lyn Moister, 20 — simple possession marijuana bench warrant
Ariel Monea Middlebrooks, 22 — carrying weapons on school property
Warren Brian Hoar, 41 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Leslie Ranae Slusher, 45 — assault and battery third degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Colton Montana O'Brien, 30 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, arson second degree, ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Tyreze Shaquan Johnson, 20 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree