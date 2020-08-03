Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 31 through Aug. 2, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

David Thomas Blanken Jr., 34 — unlawful carrying of pistol

Derick Lynn Poplin, 29 — receiving stolen goods more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Cory Ann Hite, 30 — malicious injury to animals, personal property

Lannie Fleetwood Stroman, 62 — sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense

Eddie Anthony Ohara, 47 — hold for Richmond County, Georgia

Joey Lee Ellis, 33 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond

Kathi Beard Raines, 64 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Troy Austin Bates, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bondsman off bond, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance bondsman off bond, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bondsman off bond, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense magistrate court bench warrant, driving under suspension first offense magistrate court bench warrant, failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance magistrate court bench warrant, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash magistrate court bench warrant

Joalice Hunt, 55 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Greg Lamont Hay, 44 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with great bodily harm, driving without a license first offense, municipal court bench warrant

William Harvey Creech, 59 — domestic violence first degree, domestic violence second degree

Christopher Michael Johnson, 47 — distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute controlled substance near school two counts, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of a weapon during a violence crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts, manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or fluitrazepam with intent to distribute

Lisha Marie Williams, 51 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense municipal court commitment

Michael Anthony Holmes Jr., 28 — assault, beat or wound a police officer serving process or while resisting two counts, assault and battery third degree

Hannah Zaire Chandler, 19 — public disorderly conduct

James Lawton III, 44 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense

Jose Levis Martinez Villanueva, 38 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Meija Sanchez, 40 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Tia Elayne Thomas, 39 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Stephon Kenyatta Sullivan, 20 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, failure to stop for blue light no injury or death first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Troy Lincoln Bates, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Brian Joseph Granger, 31 — kidnapping, burglary (non-violent) second degree, domestic violence second degree

Valerie Leanne Deese, 29 — public disorderly conduct

Jennifer Nicole Owens, 31 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Anthony Martin Jimenez, 25 — public disorderly conduct

Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — public disorderly conduct magistrate court bench warrant

Charles Jackson, 52 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less

Christina Danyeal Brinson, 45 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Robert Dunham Peeples, 76 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Darren Kenneth Curry, 34 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Kayla Nicole Thigpen, 27 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Troy Lincoln Bates, 44 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct

Matthew Blake Eustace, 27 — trespassing/unlawfully entry into enclosed places, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Alicia Marsha Rhoden, 32 — public disorderly conduct

Johnnie Walter Settles, 39 — public disorderly conduct

Anthony Martin Jimenez, 25 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less

Cameron Tremain Edwards, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places

Jeanette Eubanks Dabbs, 48 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Ashley Marie Newman, 32 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

