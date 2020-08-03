These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 31 through Aug. 2, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
David Thomas Blanken Jr., 34 — unlawful carrying of pistol
Derick Lynn Poplin, 29 — receiving stolen goods more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Cory Ann Hite, 30 — malicious injury to animals, personal property
Lannie Fleetwood Stroman, 62 — sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense
Eddie Anthony Ohara, 47 — hold for Richmond County, Georgia
Joey Lee Ellis, 33 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
Kathi Beard Raines, 64 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Troy Austin Bates, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bondsman off bond, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond, failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance bondsman off bond, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bondsman off bond, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense magistrate court bench warrant, driving under suspension first offense magistrate court bench warrant, failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance magistrate court bench warrant, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash magistrate court bench warrant
Joalice Hunt, 55 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Greg Lamont Hay, 44 — hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with great bodily harm, driving without a license first offense, municipal court bench warrant
William Harvey Creech, 59 — domestic violence first degree, domestic violence second degree
Christopher Michael Johnson, 47 — distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute controlled substance near school two counts, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of a weapon during a violence crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts, manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or fluitrazepam with intent to distribute
Lisha Marie Williams, 51 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense municipal court commitment
Michael Anthony Holmes Jr., 28 — assault, beat or wound a police officer serving process or while resisting two counts, assault and battery third degree
Hannah Zaire Chandler, 19 — public disorderly conduct
James Lawton III, 44 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense
Jose Levis Martinez Villanueva, 38 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Meija Sanchez, 40 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Tia Elayne Thomas, 39 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Stephon Kenyatta Sullivan, 20 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, failure to stop for blue light no injury or death first offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Troy Lincoln Bates, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Brian Joseph Granger, 31 — kidnapping, burglary (non-violent) second degree, domestic violence second degree
Valerie Leanne Deese, 29 — public disorderly conduct
Jennifer Nicole Owens, 31 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Anthony Martin Jimenez, 25 — public disorderly conduct
Ronald Jonathan Gary, 37 — public disorderly conduct magistrate court bench warrant
Charles Jackson, 52 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less
Christina Danyeal Brinson, 45 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Robert Dunham Peeples, 76 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Darren Kenneth Curry, 34 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Kayla Nicole Thigpen, 27 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Troy Lincoln Bates, 44 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — public disorderly conduct
Matthew Blake Eustace, 27 — trespassing/unlawfully entry into enclosed places, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Alicia Marsha Rhoden, 32 — public disorderly conduct
Johnnie Walter Settles, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Anthony Martin Jimenez, 25 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less
Cameron Tremain Edwards, 29 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places
Jeanette Eubanks Dabbs, 48 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Ashley Marie Newman, 32 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety