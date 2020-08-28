These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 26-27, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Nicholas Avery Myers, 39 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense bench warrant, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, reckless driving bench warrant, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle bench warrant
Bobby Lee Coley, 33 — domestic violence first degree
Amanda Elaine Wyatt, 29 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Devin Gabriel Walker, 40 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Kevin Stephon Yates, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Eafford Wilson Jr., 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Kimberly Denise Bloomer, 50 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Darriel Jamarr Pontoo, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jacob David Fields, 21 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Brandon Lydell Turner, 36 — hold for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia detainer hold
Amanda Elaine Wyatt, 29 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
James William Washington, 55 — domestic violence second degree
Clifton Willingham, 43 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Keli Marie Sharp, 29 — hold for U.S. Marshals Service (Columbia) detainer hold
Daniel Shaquille Bell, 26 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Cedric Dayquan Schofield, 32 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Don Alexander Perry, 21 — violation of a city ordinance/discharging a firearm in the city
Quantez Chavalis Dunn, 25 — domestic violence second degree, burglary (non-violent) second degree
Desmond Elias Green, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Heather Maureen Galloway, 36 — failure to attend and complete drug court bench warrant
Luis Armando Neri Rios, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense