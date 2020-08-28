Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 26-27, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Nicholas Avery Myers, 39 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense bench warrant, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, reckless driving bench warrant, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle bench warrant

Bobby Lee Coley, 33 — domestic violence first degree

Amanda Elaine Wyatt, 29 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Devin Gabriel Walker, 40 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Kevin Stephon Yates, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Eafford Wilson Jr., 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Kimberly Denise Bloomer, 50 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Darriel Jamarr Pontoo, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Jacob David Fields, 21 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Brandon Lydell Turner, 36 — hold for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia detainer hold

Amanda Elaine Wyatt, 29 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

James William Washington, 55 — domestic violence second degree

Clifton Willingham, 43 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Keli Marie Sharp, 29 — hold for U.S. Marshals Service (Columbia) detainer hold

Daniel Shaquille Bell, 26 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Cedric Dayquan Schofield, 32 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Don Alexander Perry, 21 — violation of a city ordinance/discharging a firearm in the city

Quantez Chavalis Dunn, 25 — domestic violence second degree, burglary (non-violent) second degree

Desmond Elias Green, 26 — assault and battery third degree

Heather Maureen Galloway, 36 — failure to attend and complete drug court bench warrant

Luis Armando Neri Rios, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

