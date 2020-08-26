These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 25, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Vladimir Levin, 43 — unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
Brandon Antonio Pickeral, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Shawn Hicks, 18 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps were fuel/lubricants are stored
Tyshawn Malik Curry, 18 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored
Ronnie Blocker, 60 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Shamar Jason Holloway, 23 — attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
James William Morris III, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
D’Angelo Manzell Gadson, 22 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of adulterants intended to defeat drug or alcohol test first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Eileen Beam, 51 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
John Daniel Boone II, 38 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Amaryah Nyheem Bush, 20 — driving without a license first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, speeding/more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit