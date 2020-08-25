These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 24, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Dalton Bruce Swartz, 22 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Colie Eugene Trotter, 52 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrants
Timyra Nijae Smith, 18 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Tiffany Karron Cummings, 41 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant
Jacob David Fields, 21 — hold for home detention
Timothy Michael Metrakos, 43 — assault and battery third degree
Callie Leann Goings, 27 — hold for Fulton County, Georgia
Donald Daffy Paige, 67 — malicious injury to tree, house/trespass upon real property
Grady Lefone Owenby, 46 — trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams bondsman off bond, violation of Drug Distribution Law Prohibited Acts B penalties bondsman off bond, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more bondsman off bond, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole bondsman off bond
Carlos Antoby Allen, 43 — kidnapping bench warrant two counts, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature bench warrant, burglary (non-violent) second degree bench warrant, attempted murder bench warrant
Benjamin Cody Brock, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jimmy Tyrone Merriweather, 24 — attempted murder, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
Dwight Reynolds Lucas, 54 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Starice Nicole Corley Grinage, 42 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Candy Lynn Morris, 40 — public disorderly conduct