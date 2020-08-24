These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 21-23, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Holley Noel Andrews, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense magistrate court bench warrant, legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person two counts
Remeka Evett Gomillion, 35 — hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Demarkus Treshon Mealing, 24 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, forgery less than $10,000 bondsman off bond
Tybibian Devonta Simmons, 26 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less or marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Allen Michael Rish, 31 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Jason Conway Sousa, 37 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Christopher David Sullivan, 35 — assault and battery third degree
Joey William Leaphart, 51 — sex offender registry violation failure to register second offense
Johnnie Walter Settles, 39 — indecent exposure
James Phillip Sullivan, 52 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Jody Luis Siler, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less
Matthew Martin Carroll, 29 — domestic violence third degree, financial transaction card theft
Christian Bradford Zorn, 25 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Maurice Lamont West, 48 — financial transaction card fraud more than $500 in six-month period, assault and battery by mob second degree (serious bodily injury results)
Brandon Tyrell Edwards, 24 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Carlton Devon Farris, 22 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Jamie Maxine Lower, 38 — public disorderly conduct
Tyrik Gerard Bright, 39 — public disorderly conduct, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Jack Cecil Mundy, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Teyondra Shane Williams, 26 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Michael Lewis Richardson, 32 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts
Allissa English, 22 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
Kelsey Miracle Andrews, 19 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
John Allen Kennedy Jr., 60 — domestic violence third degree
Dillon Wyatt Williford, 31 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Earl Deandre Cook, 34 — violation of city ordinance disobeying a lawful order, violation of city ordinance resisting arrest
James Lamonte Wright Jr., 23 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Bernard Vernon Devine, 63 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, kidnapping, assault and battery third degree
Jason Rowland Mathis, 42 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, public disorderly conduct
Timothy Michael Metrakos, 43 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury
Malcolm Jordan Victoria, 29 — assault and battery third degree, public disorderly conduct
Joseph Lee Carver, 29 — federally chartered or insured financial institution crime, forgery less than $10,000, shoplifting $2,000 or less
James Erick Kelley, 47 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
James Cason Sellers, 36 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense
Israel Darnell Bryant, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, reckless driving
Devontae Marquette Washington, 26 — public disorderly conduct
April Lynne Phillips, 32 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol Blythewood, S.C., detainer hold
Bernard Vernon Devine, 63 — possession of a weapon during a violence crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole
Chuck Burl Atkinson, 51 — domestic violence third degree
Rashad Raheem Hunter, 36 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Callie Leann Goings, 27 — hold/awaiting warrants with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Michael Konke, 30 — hold/awaiting warrants for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Alex Christopher Robinson, 21 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places
Archer Anthony Melton, 61 — domestic violence second degree