These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 20, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Chastity Smith, 32 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, unlawful storage or transportation of alcoholic liquors first offense
Corey Isaac Beard, 31 — first degree harassment, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Edwin Tilden Dupeire, 41 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Cristian Alberto Cordova, 20 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, driving without a license first offense
Randolph Andre Brooks, 27 — attempted murder three counts
Jimmy Ryan Hewitt, 30 — domestic violence first degree
Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — urinating in public, public disorderly conduct
Kevin Troy Kirkland, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program bondsman off bond, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Cody Lee Stevens, 23 — financial transaction card theft
Wali Amiri, 36 — domestic violence second degree
James Carl Stearns, 37 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription
Rayshawn Sentell White, 17 — safekeeping for Barnwell County Sheriff's Office
Tanika Sabrina Gomillion, 24 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Demarkus Treshon Mealing, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, reckless driving
Raikwon Jaqual Bell, 21 — accessory after the fact of a felony common law unclassified, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Cody Lee Stevens, 23 — hold for Aiken County Department of Corrections
William Holmes Johnson Jr., 62 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Demonte Leshawn Pixley, 19 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Smitty Oliver Melton, 65 — hold for Richmond County, Georgia