Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 20, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Chastity Smith, 32 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, unlawful storage or transportation of alcoholic liquors first offense

Corey Isaac Beard, 31 — first degree harassment, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense

Edwin Tilden Dupeire, 41 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Cristian Alberto Cordova, 20 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, driving without a license first offense

Randolph Andre Brooks, 27 — attempted murder three counts

Jimmy Ryan Hewitt, 30 — domestic violence first degree

Lester Jackson Padgett Jr., 62 — urinating in public, public disorderly conduct

Kevin Troy Kirkland, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program bondsman off bond, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Cody Lee Stevens, 23 — financial transaction card theft

Wali Amiri, 36 — domestic violence second degree

James Carl Stearns, 37 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription

Rayshawn Sentell White, 17 — safekeeping for Barnwell County Sheriff's Office

Tanika Sabrina Gomillion, 24 — legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Demarkus Treshon Mealing, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, reckless driving

Raikwon Jaqual Bell, 21 — accessory after the fact of a felony common law unclassified, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Cody Lee Stevens, 23 — hold for Aiken County Department of Corrections

William Holmes Johnson Jr., 62 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Demonte Leshawn Pixley, 19 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Smitty Oliver Melton, 65 — hold for Richmond County, Georgia 

Tags