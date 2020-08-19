These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 19, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Charity Lee holloway, 21 — attempted murder, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Alexis Mindy O’Shields, 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Carl Junion Williams, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Jeremy Kyle Kirkland, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Chester Lee Settles, 30 — voluntary manslaughter
Cody Lee Stevens, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Jackson County SHeriff’s Office
Carrie Ann Key, 37 — burglary third degree first offense
Norea Ania Santiago, 22 — hold for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office
Creshunna Latasha Steed, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Carl Trimble, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Samuel O’Neal Toole, 46 — violation of a city ordinance/failure to comply, failure to stop for blue lights no injuyr or death first offense
Nolan Hardy Mumford, 28 — assault and battery second degree
Janambre O’Wuillian Fuewell, 20 — manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored
Christina Marie McKinney, 54 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Steven Brett Williams, 33 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
George Brian Hilliard, 46 — shoplifting value $2,00 or less bondsman off bond
Steven Dale Hughes, 50 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office