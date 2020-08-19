Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Aug. 19, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Charity Lee holloway, 21 — attempted murder, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Alexis Mindy O’Shields, 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Carl Junion Williams, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Jeremy Kyle Kirkland, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Chester Lee Settles, 30 — voluntary manslaughter

Cody Lee Stevens, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Jackson County SHeriff’s Office

Carrie Ann Key, 37 — burglary third degree first offense

Norea Ania Santiago, 22 — hold for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Creshunna Latasha Steed, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Carl Trimble, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Samuel O’Neal Toole, 46 — violation of a city ordinance/failure to comply, failure to stop for blue lights no injuyr or death first offense

Nolan Hardy Mumford, 28 — assault and battery second degree

Janambre O’Wuillian Fuewell, 20 — manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, violation of city ordinance/failure to comply, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricants are stored

Christina Marie McKinney, 54 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Steven Brett Williams, 33 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

George Brian Hilliard, 46 — shoplifting value $2,00 or less bondsman off bond

Steven Dale Hughes, 50 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Tags